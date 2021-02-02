Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

ZLNDY stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

