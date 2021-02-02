Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) to Strong-Buy

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Royal Dutch Shell’s trading business was instrumental in helping the supermajor partly cushion the impact of oil price slump. In particular, the company’s position as a key supplier of liquefied natural gas should benefit its long-term cash flow growth on the back of attractive growth opportunities. It is also making solid progress toward the transition to a renewable energy-focused future. It has pledged to lower carbon emissions by 50% over the next five decades via sharpening its focus on renewable and biofuels. Shell became the first oil company to link executive pay with carbon emissions for combating climate change. Moreover, Shell shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry in the year-to-date period (+4.2% vs +3.6%). So, the Anglo-Dutch multinational Shell is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RDS.A. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. ABN Amro raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE RDS.A traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $36.62. 5,965,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,481. The company has a market cap of $142.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

