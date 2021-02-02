Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.87 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $517.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

