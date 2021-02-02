Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

HC2 stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. HC2 has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HC2 will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HC2 news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 197,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $689,442.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,777.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the second quarter worth $38,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the third quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the third quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of HC2 during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HC2 by 110.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

