Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $108.33 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

