Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stride Inc. is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, the company delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Stride Inc., formerly known as K12 Inc., is based in Herndon, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRN. TheStreet lowered Stride from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

LRN stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stride has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.20.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,330,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,732,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,010,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 301,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

