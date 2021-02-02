Zacks Investment Research Lowers StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) to Hold

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StepStone Group Inc. is a private markets investment firm focused on providing investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. StepStone Group Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $27,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

