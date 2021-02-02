Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.39 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Stellantis Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

