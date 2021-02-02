Zacks Investment Research Lowers NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 311.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

