Zacks Investment Research Lowers Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Airgain stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.55 million, a PE ratio of -108.68 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $27.55.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Airgain by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

