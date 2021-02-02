Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

XPEV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.05. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,576,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in XPeng by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

