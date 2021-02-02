Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) to Hold

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of MSA opened at $157.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $165.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,515.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 51,776.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,751 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MSA Safety by 85.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

