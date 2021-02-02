Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

MFG stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

