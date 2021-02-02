Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Hold

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

NASDAQ:HTGM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. 127,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the period.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

