Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post $146.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.66 billion and the highest is $149.14 billion. Walmart posted sales of $141.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $555.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.78 billion to $556.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $557.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.48 billion to $566.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

WMT stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,178. The company has a market cap of $401.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

