Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will report $14.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $15.10 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $62.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.06.

SONM opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $312,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the third quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.