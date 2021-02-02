Zacks: Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 221.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55,807 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 314.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $237.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.43. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

