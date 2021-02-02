Zacks: Brokerages Expect IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will report $27.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IntriCon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.10 million. IntriCon posted sales of $27.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full year sales of $99.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.60 million to $100.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $117.57 million, with estimates ranging from $113.60 million to $121.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of IIN stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $18.99. 38,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,749. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.83 million, a PE ratio of -56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IntriCon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IntriCon by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IntriCon by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

