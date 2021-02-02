Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.49 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $18.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.38 on Thursday. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

