Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.99. 7,750,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,304,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 224.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,611,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $281,888,000. Natixis bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $88,857,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $56,508,000. Finally, Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,436,000.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.