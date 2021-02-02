Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

MBRX traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $4.70. 1,147,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,507. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $293.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Moleculin Biotech worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

