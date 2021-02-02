Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. Materion posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materion.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.
NYSE:MTRN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 47,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,528. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Materion has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $71.88.
Materion Company Profile
Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.
