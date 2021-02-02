Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.83 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $18.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $19.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.23 billion to $22.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,280,369,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.56. 4,902,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.21 and its 200 day moving average is $332.08. The firm has a market cap of $320.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

