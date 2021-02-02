Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $8.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $14.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

LVS opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 52,810 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 31.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,829,531 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,026,000 after buying an additional 1,961,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

