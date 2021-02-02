Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $857.38 Million

Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will post sales of $857.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $962.45 million and the lowest is $838.00 million. Five Below posted sales of $687.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Shares of FIVE traded up $7.74 on Tuesday, reaching $180.43. 32,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,719. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.75. Five Below has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $197.45.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Five Below by 62.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

