Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

