Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.27. Cognex posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 407,038 shares of company stock worth $29,326,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,281.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 587,589 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after purchasing an additional 384,129 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2,555.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 266,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 256,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cognex by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,332,000 after buying an additional 142,113 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.30. 55,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,245. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $88.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.