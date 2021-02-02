Zacks: Analysts Expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings. Virtusa posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Barrington Research cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ VRTU traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,165. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Virtusa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtusa by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

