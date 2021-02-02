Zacks: Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post sales of $105.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.66 million and the lowest is $97.31 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $120.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $425.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.24 million to $453.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $449.03 million, with estimates ranging from $440.54 million to $462.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 206,575 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 27.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 495,794 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 121.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

