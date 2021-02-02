Zacks: Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,861. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. Perion Network has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.38 million, a PE ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

