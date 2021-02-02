Zacks: Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 850.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,916,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

