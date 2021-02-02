Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.70 Million

Analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to report sales of $13.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.90 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $13.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $50.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.90 million to $51.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.90 million, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $64.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

AJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 33.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 833,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 207,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 319.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 77,214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 51,063 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 65.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,013. The firm has a market cap of $230.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

