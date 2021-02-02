Zacks: Analysts Expect Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.19). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.37.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

