Zacks: Analysts Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post sales of $40.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.35 million to $41.54 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $47.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year sales of $170.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.56 million to $170.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $169.08 million, with estimates ranging from $164.82 million to $173.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCPC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro purchased 3,200 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $50,476.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 41,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 50,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 10,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,770. The company has a market cap of $688.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

