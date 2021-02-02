Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.32. Columbia Sportswear posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

COLM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,141. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.13.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 58,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $5,007,601.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,251,597.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,419 shares of company stock valued at $29,175,736. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

