Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Atlas reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.11 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

ATCO traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $11.51. 654,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.