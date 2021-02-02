Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Get Yunji alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Yunji stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Yunji has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $157.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yunji stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 347,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Yunji accounts for approximately 0.6% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Yunji at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yunji (YJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.