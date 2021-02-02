YRC Worldwide (YRCW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect YRC Worldwide to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YRCW opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. YRC Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $57,500.00. Also, insider Scott D. Ware sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

