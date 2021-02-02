YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Up 9.9%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 2,489,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,951,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YPF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

