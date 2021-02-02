YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 9.9%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 2,489,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,951,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YPF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,814,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 475,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 442,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 123,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

