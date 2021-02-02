YENTEN (YTN) Trading Up 105.9% Over Last Week

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 107.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $32,729.11 and approximately $54.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 105.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,602.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.15 or 0.04104338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00399026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.13 or 0.01244360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00531285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00429012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00262826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00022360 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.