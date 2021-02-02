Ycash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.52 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $248,562.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00273062 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00108027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00031220 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,768,694 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

