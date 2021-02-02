Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 66.4% in January

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,485,700 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the December 31st total of 2,094,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,857.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80.

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

