Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Short Interest Up 66.4% in January

Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,485,700 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the December 31st total of 2,094,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,857.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YMDAF opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. Yamada Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80.

Yamada Denki Co, Ltd. engages in the reuse and recycling of used home appliances in Japan. It operates approximately 12,570 stores. The company also engages in the house renovation business; provision of repair and support services; and finance and insurance services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Takasaki, Japan.

