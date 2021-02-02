Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:XYNO) vs. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Head to Head Review

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) and Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:XYNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

44.2% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.3% of Xynomic Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Xynomic Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamas Pharmaceuticals -89.12% N/A -43.47% Xynomic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamas Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Xynomic Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.68%. Given Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Adamas Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Xynomic Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xynomic Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.64, indicating that its share price is 264% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adamas Pharmaceuticals and Xynomic Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamas Pharmaceuticals $54.64 million 3.54 -$105.19 million ($3.80) -1.79 Xynomic Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$25.10 million N/A N/A

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Adamas Pharmaceuticals beats Xynomic Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also developing ADS-5102 that is in Phase III clinical study to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis and other indications; and ADS-4101, which has completed two Phase I studies for treating partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. In addition, the company offers Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of an Alzheimer's type. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China and the United states. Its lead drug candidate is Abexinostat, an orally dosed hydroxamic acid-based small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor. The company develops pazopanib a molecular therapy for treating renal cell carcinoma; XYN-603 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma or R/R diffuse large b-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); and XYN-604, which is in phase 1b trial for treatment of multiple solid tumors. It also develops single agent monotherapy products that is in phase II clinical trial, including XYN-601 for treatment of R/R follicular lymphoma (FL); XYN-606 to treat R/R DLBCL; and XYN-605 for treatment of R/R FL. In addition, the company develops drug candidate XP-105, a mTORC1/2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treatment of breast cancer. Further, its pre-clinical oncology drug candidate include XP-102 (BI 882370), a pan-RAF inhibitor. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.