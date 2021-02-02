Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Update

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 3,585,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.8 days.
Shares of XYIGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 4,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,542. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.