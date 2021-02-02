X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.43.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $7.81 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 546,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 24,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

