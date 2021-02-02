WT Wealth Management Sells 862 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.42. 4,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,310. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $130.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28.

