WT Wealth Management Sells 58,281 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

WT Wealth Management decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,281 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after buying an additional 129,209 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 839,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after buying an additional 406,776 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. 217,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,264. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

