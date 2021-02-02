WT Wealth Management Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,715.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 246,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,486. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51.

