WT Wealth Management Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 177.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 162.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. 4,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,249. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

